NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Send Trade Package Centered On Kyle Lowry To Wizards For Bradley Beal

Despite losing reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Toronto Raptors have managed to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference this season. Before the NBA went on a hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors were sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record. However, as of now, the Raptors are no longer considered as one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

In order to regain their status as a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors should strongly consider targeting a superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the dream trade targets for the Raptors this fall is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. According to ClutchPoints, the Raptors may consider sending a trade package centered on veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

“Toronto will want to sign Fred VanVleet to an extension in the offseason. They need to hand over the reigns to him, which means that any potential trade deal will likely involve Kyle Lowry. A VanVleet and Beal backcourt pairing does sound rather remarkable. A bona fide All-Star at the two spot appear to be what the Raptors need to propel this team into contender status, and Beal certainly fits that mold. A core of VanVleet, Beal, and Pascal Siakam means that the Raptors are going to be set for the next two to four years, at least.”

Claus Andersen / Getty Images

The potential departure of Lowry would undeniably break the hearts of lots of Raptors’ fans, but trading him should be a no-brainer for Toronto if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber. Beal could bring back the firepower the Raptors lost when Leonard left last summer. Beal would give the Raptors a very reliable scoring option and an elite three-point shooter who could excel with or without the ball in his hands.

Losing Lowry wouldn’t deeply hurt the Raptors since aside from being a prolific scorer, Beal is also capable of running the floor and making plays for his teammates. If Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam both turn into legitimate NBA superstars and build good chemistry with Beal, the Raptors would undeniably have a realistic chance of winning their second NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, bringing Beal to Toronto in the 2020 NBA offseason may just be a pipe dream for the Raptors. The Wizards have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. If ever Beal really becomes available on the trade market this fall, it remains a big question mark if the Raptors could acquire him without giving up Siakam.