Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Curves While Dancing In Stunning Red Bikini

Ashley Graham showed off her stunning post-baby body on Instagram, dancing playfully in a bright red bikini for her followers.

Just 6 months after giving birth to her son Isaac, who she shares with husband, photographer Justin Ervin, the stunning model donned a swimsuit from her Swimsuits for All collection. The red bikini, which ties at the back, neck, and hips, is part of the Ashley Graham collection called the Elite Red Bikini. Fans can still snap up the triangle top and high-cut briefs at her website.

With sultry, wet hair that she whips around in an extremely short clip, Graham does a sexy little dance as she beams her signature smile for the camera.

The mother of one has been living in Nebraska with her little family while the coronavirus quarantine continues, but she has been keeping in touch with fans via social media to share the ups and downs of being a new parent.

Part of that is keeping fit while raising her son. In late June, she featured a 30-minute video of her working out for the charity Urban Arts Partnership. While wearing a black sports bra and black tights, she goofs around for the camera before getting down to business. Then it’s all about squats, planks, and push-ups as she works her body.

In her latest video, it isn’t clear if she is hitting the pool or just taking in the Nebraska sunshine, but the model looks happy, healthy, and fit as she shimmies.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

It hasn’t been all dancing and fitness lately, however. Despite the ongoing pandemic, she has headed back to work. She is featured in a spread for Harpers Bazaar UK, photographed by her husband and situated in Nebraska, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Showing off the cover on her Instagram, she captioned the post with a thank you to her husband and small crew that helped make the shoot happen.

“[C]aptured by my talented husband @mrjustinervin. This experience was so special to me. It meant so much to have the opportunity to shoot in Nebraska where I grew up, with my husband behind the camera and our son in my arms [heart emoji] Couldn’t have done this without our small but mighty “crew” of Justin, my mom and her boyfriend who wore so many different hats!” she wrote.

Beyond working for charity and sharing bits of her life, Graham has been using her platform to champion Black voices in recent days.