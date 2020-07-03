Khloe Kardashian Denies Being Engaged To Tristan Thompson Via Twitter: ‘WTF’

Khloe Kardashian decided to go on social media to clear up the rumor that she’s engaged to her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Good American CEO was the center of engagement rumors after she shared photos from her birthday bash on Instagram. In a video celebrating her birthday on Saturday, June 27, Kardashian flashed a huge diamond ring that fans believed came from Thompson. Although the pair — who share a daughter, True Thompson, 2 — broke up back in February 2019, they’ve been spending more time together in recent months. This caused further speculation that they were tying the knot in the future.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian confirmed on Twitter on Thursday, July 2, that she was just as shocked by the engagement news as her supporters. She denied being engaged to Thompson and said the rumor is another one of the random moments she can add to this year. You can read one of her tweets here.

“Wait… what? lol,” Kardashian wrote. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol. Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Several of Kardashian’s 28 million Twitter followers commented underneath her tweet. Some said the reality star was running with the rumor for the sake of a storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Others encouraged her to not focus on the rumors and insisted she and Thompson work on their relationship if they want to.

While Kardashian says she isn’t getting married to her ex anytime soon, she did credit him for making her birthday special. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share highlights from her special day. The birthday celebration featured pink balloons and flowers, as well as cutouts of Kardashian wearing different outfits. Kardashian also had a tent with her face on it for the big day, per Hollywood Life.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” she wrote. “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you.”

At the end of the post, Kardashian tagged Thompson, as well as her sister Kylie Jenner, party planner Mindy Weiss, florist Jeff Leatham, and her assistant, Alexa Okyle. Although her ex hasn’t sounded off about the controversy, he made it clear that he was excited about celebrating her birthday with her and their child. After writing a touching birthday message via Instagram, Thompson shared moments from the party as well. In one post, he left a flirty message under one of Kardashian’s cutouts.