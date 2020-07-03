Camille Kostek Smolders In Daisy Dukes & Pink Thigh-High Boots

Camille Kostek is glad to be behind the camera again. Like most models around the world, she took a break from working during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is back at it and apparently happy about it. In her most recent Instagram update, she indicated as much while sharing a series of photos that featured her looking fabulous in a chic outfit that included a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes and pink velvet thigh-high boots.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model might not have been wearing a bathing suit, but she still looked smoking hot. Her shorts were black, and she paired them with a black-and-white animal-print shirt. To add some sex appeal to her outfit, she also sported a pair of fishnet stockings. Her boots were stilettos, making her legs seem longer than they actually were.

Camille’s post consisted of two pictures that featured her striking seductive poses. Against a blank white wall, all eyes were fixed on her.

The post certainly got her followers to talking.

Even her husband, Rob Gronkowski, could not resist commenting on the sexy snapshots.

“those pink boots are on point,” he wrote.

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts.

“Looking glamorous and more than beautiful as always,” gushed one admirer.

“What a doll! Never seen a pic of you less than gorgeous,” commented a second Instagram user.

“You look beautiful… those boots,” a third fan echoed.

The first snap captured Camille from a side view. She turned up the heat and posed on her hands and knees. She gazed at the camera while her feet were in the air. With an arched back, she flaunted her slender midsection. Her shorts teased a peek of her booty while also drawing the eye to her thighs.

The model was standing in the second image, which also caught her from the side. She leaned over with her hands on her thighs, flaunting her derrière and toned legs. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a wide, silver belt cinched around her waist. She was looking up as the camera snapped the photo.

Camille’s hair was styled with a deep side part and she wore the ends curled. She appeared to wear a face full of makeup that included heavy liner that extended past the corner of her eyes. In addition, her cheeks also looked to be dusted with pink blush, and she seemed to be wearing a rose shade on her lips.