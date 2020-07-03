Vanessa Hudgens Posts A Birthday Wish For ‘OG Bestie’ Ashley Tisdale

Vanessa Hudgens posted birthday wishes for her “OG bestie,” her High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale, on Wednesday. The women, who met when they were young actresses just beginning their careers, have continued to maintain a friendship over the years. To honor her pal, Vanessa posted a lengthy missive on Instagram about their friendship and how much it has meant to her.

She revealed that the two met during an audition for a commercial and were friends from that point on. They both worked together on Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody where Ashley had a main role and Vanessa guest-starred. Vanessa said that besides working together on High School Musical, the two have enjoyed lots of time spent together participating in favorite activities. The actress noted she loved her pal’s “fun-loving spirit” and having her by her side as they navigated life together.

To accompany her heartfelt caption, Vanessa shared a slideshow of 10 images that documented their friendship with one another.

The first upload was a short clip of the two women enjoying what appeared to be a pink fruity drink. The second upload was an image that showed the pals all glammed up. Ashley wore a stunning blue one-shoulder gown. Vanessa was a vision in a dramatic black dress, which also exposed one shoulder.

The following pic was taken courtside at a basketball game. The young women were dressed casually in the snap, both wearing jeans. Their hands were up in the air. The next photo was from a period of time when the two were marketed as teen idols when the series of High School Musical movies were all the rage. The women twinned in crop tops and low-slung, long skirts.

Subsequent images continued to document Ashley and Vanessa’s long friendship with one another. Several were taken at formal entertainment industry events while other pics appeared to be private snapshots.

“My favorite duo from my childhood,” wrote one follower.

“Omggg I love you both! So good to see you girls together,” stated a second fan.

“You both are so beautiful. I love your friendship and I love the way you shared your light and talents with all of us and allowed us into your lives. This was one of the best parts of my childhood,” explained a third Instagram follower and fan of both women.

“You guys went through every single fashion phase together, wow,” joked a fourth social media fan.