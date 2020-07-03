WWE Rumors: Company Officials Allegedly ‘Furious’ At NXT Superstar For Spoiling Title Match Results

On Thursday, it was reported that NXT superstar Saurav Gurjar had uploaded a photo on Instagram that spoiled the results of Adam Cole’s NXT Championship defense against Keith Lee at the Great American Bash pay-per-view ahead of its scheduled airdate. While Gurjar has since deleted the photo, it appears that there is serious backstage heat on him for sharing the spoiler.

As reported on Friday by WrestlingNews.co, Bryan Alvarez said on the latest episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show that Gurjar did not intend to leak the results of the Cole vs. Lee title defense, which is scheduled to air next week. He stressed that because of this, WWE officials are supposedly upset with the Indian wrestler for doing such a “dumb” thing on social media.

“I can tell you that it has been made abundantly clear to me that although it seems you cannot possibly be dumb enough to take a photo of the aftermath and put it on your Instagram, that is in fact what happened and the company was furious about it.”

In relation to Gurjar’s apparent faux pas, WWE developmental talent EJ Nduka seemed to make an attempt to “save face” for the company, as speculated by WrestlingNews.co. In a tweet posted on Thursday night, Nduka said that fans should watch the second part of The Great American Bash because there are “two endings” and “two stories.” The post also made reference to the comments made by former WWE wrestler and announcer Taz during the first part of AEW’s Fyter Fest pay-per-view on Wednesday, where he appeared to blast his former employer for its allegedly “sloppy” coronavirus testing practices.

Since WWE started taping shows in advance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has taken some steps to prevent spoilers from leaking out. As cited in March by Ringside News, Mike Johnson said on an episode of PWInsider Elite that WWE has been working with unusually small crews, thus minimizing the chances of leaks and making it easier to determine who might have spoiled the results.

Commenting on the fallout from Gurjar’s Instagram leak, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that the Bivens Enterprises stable member’s post got a lot of people talking on social media, which could help NXT defeat AEW in terms of viewership when they both air the second parts of their respective pay-per-views next Wednesday. On the other hand, the outlet posited that some fans might choose to watch Fyter Fest now that they possibly know who was booked to win the NXT Championship at Great American Bash.