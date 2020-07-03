Kayla Itsines Wears Blue Sports Bra & Black Shorts For New Stretching Routines

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, July 3, to leave a new post featuring two stretching videos that her followers could incorporate into their daily routines.

The post was split into two videos, each one featuring a different stretching routine. Kayla completed both routines in an indoor living space on top of a blue-and-white carpet with various decorative items and furniture making up the background of the frame. The trainer did not use any equipment for the stretches but incorporated a pillow for added comfort.

The first video featured a wake-up stretching routine designed to be completed in the morning. Kayla began the stretches with a wide child’s pose for 60 seconds, following up with 10 reps of the cat cow. She ended the routine with a hip flexor and hamstring stretch.

The second video showed Kayla moving through a wind-down routine, designed to be completed before bedtime. The routine included a hip flexor and quad stretch for 30 seconds on each side, a glutes stretch for a total of 60 seconds, and a chest stretch for 30 seconds.

In the caption of the post, Kayla told her followers that it’s hard for her to wake up motivated in the morning and wind down in the evenings. She explained that it’s important to create and stick to a daily routine that help the body recognize when it’s time to wake up and wind down.

