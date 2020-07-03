Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Lunch Date & Many Speculate Her Friend Is The Newest Addition To ‘RHOC’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke had a lunch date with her friend, Noella Bergener, yesterday. The photo posted on Noella’s Instagram had some speculating that she is the newest cast member of the hit reality show.

The two women dined at the rustic restaurant, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Corona Del Mar, California, on Thursday. Noella posted the photo of the two women smiling and the caption simply had the mother of two thanking Braunwyn for a lovely time. However, the hashtags and comments are what sparked the theory that Noella was the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Noella’s hashtags included “powerlunch,” “realhousewives” “realhousewivesoforangecounty” and “staytuned” among others. A few in the comments welcomed the woman as if she had already joined the cast.

“YASSSSSSS QUEEN!!!! Move over hags there’s a new ICON on RHOC!!!,” one commenter quickly wrote.

“Yasssss there is Hope now for #rhoc welcome @noellabergener,” another added.

“I am loving you already!!! So happy you are coming to RHOC,” a fan commented.

A few commenters wrote that Noella would be a great addition to the cast.

“Omg yes what OC NEEDS,” one commenter wrote.

“2 beautiful, strong women! Inside and out. What we need more of here in the OC,” added another.

Braunwynn did not reference any of the speculations. The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie simply responded to Noella’s post with four heart emojis.

Bravo has not made any formal cast announcements, although two cast members recently departed the popular series. Long-time housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge exited the series after last season. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Braunwyn, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Emily Simpson have recently been spotted filming in California. Gina Kirschenheiter wasn’t filming, although it is believed that she will be coming back for Season 15.

Not too much is known about Noella. Although, according to Modern Living Riviera, the 36-year-old is married to the accident attorney, James Bergener. The couple resides in the Pelican Crest neighborhood of Newport Coast, California, and has two children, an 8-month-old son and a five-year-old daughter. James is often recognized through his popular radio ads in California, where he is referred to as attorney “Sweet James.”

The young mom would be an exciting addition to the popular reality show. In the Modern Living Riviera article, Noella was quite open about her extravagant lifestyle and her steamy relationship with her husband.

“Besides good genetics, we honestly attribute our lean physiques to a healthy and active sex life. We have a dungeon with a swing that gets more use than our home gym,” Noella told the outlet.