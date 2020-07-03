Donny Osmond Shares 1976 Pic From ‘Donny & Marie Show’ Days With Instagram

Donny Osmond shared a throwback image from 1976 from his days as a star of the Donny & Marie Show. The singer and entertainer posted the black-and-white photo to Instagram where he and Marie were seen standing on Stage 1 of the studio with producers Sid and Marty Krofft.

In the caption, Donny noted that the show was taped in front of a live audience on Stage 6 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. He revealed that the Krofft brothers produced the series for its first two seasons. It would run for four total, from 1975 through 1979. Donny reposted the image from Sid Krofft. He also revealed that little did he and Marie know at the time how the show would change their lives.

In the pic, Donny was seen on the right. He sported a baseball jacket, button-down light-colored shirt, and jeans. His hair was fashioned in a longer style and brushed to the right side of his face.

Marie, second from left, wore a print button-down shirt in the share. Over that, she wore a light-colored sweater and dress pants. Marie carried an oversized tote bag on her left shoulder. Her hair was cut into a bob style with heavy bangs, and she had a smile on her face. The Krofft brothers flanked Marie in the throwback image.

The snapshot captured a time when variety shows ruled the airwaves. Donny and Marie’s series was the No. 1-ranked show in its time slot on Friday evenings on ABC for almost the entire length of its run.

In response, Sid Krofft posted his own message in the comments section of the pic. He revealed to Donny’s fans that he was “thrilled” to have his longtime friend share the image. He noted that the experience changed his life as well and called it a “thrill” to work with Donny and the entire Osmond family.

Fans of the singer loved the throwback photo and shared their feelings in the comments section.

“Such a simpler, happier time for our country,” remarked one follower.

“As a child, I dreamed of being in that studio audience but never made it. Maybe that is why I have wanted to attend your shows in later years so many times!!!” stated a second longtime fan of the brother-and-sister entertainment duo.

“I remember watching it all the time I loved it great memories from a great show my two idols,” said a third Instagram user.

“Little Bit Country/ Little Bit Rock N Roll. Never missed it!!” stated a fourth admirer.