Donny Osmond Shares 1976 Pic From ‘Donny & Marie Show’ Days With Instagram

Donny Osmond shared a throwback image from 1976 from his days as a star of the Donny & Marie Show. The singer and entertainer posted the black-and-white photo to Instagram where he and Marie were seen standing on Stage 1 of the studio with producers Sid and Marty Krofft.

In the photo, Donny shared that the show was taped in front of a live audience on Stage 6 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. He revealed that the Krofft brothers produced the series for its first two seasons. It would run for four total, from 1975 through 1979. Donny reposted the image from Sid Krofft. He also revealed in the photo’s accompanying caption that little did he and Marie know at the time how the show would change their lives.

In the pic, Donny was seen on the right. He sported a baseball jacket, button-down light-colored shirt, and jeans. His hair was fashioned in a longer style and brushed to the right side of his face.

Marie, second from left, donned a print button-down shirt in the share. Over that, she wore a light-colored jacket and dress pants. Marie carried an oversized tote bag on her left arm. Marie’s hair was cut into a bob style with heavy bangs that were swept to one side. She smiled in the image. Pictured on the opposite sides of Marie were the Krofft brothers.

The image captured a time in television when variety shows ruled the airwaves. Donny and Marie’s series was the number one-ranked show in its time slot on Friday evenings on ABC for almost the entire length of its run on the network.

In response, Sid Krofft posted his own message in the comments section of the pic. He revealed to Donny’s fans that he was “thrilled” to have his longtime friend share the image. He noted that the experience changed his life as well and called it a “thrill” to work with Donny and the entire Osmond family.

Fans of the singer loved the throwback photo. They shared their feelings regarding the image with Instagram.

“Such a simpler, happier time for our country,” remarked one follower.

“As a child, I dreamed of being in that studio audience but never made it. Maybe that is why I have wanted to attend your shows in later years so many times!!!” stated a second longtime fan of the brother and sister entertainment duo.

“I remember watching it all the time I loved it great memories from a great show my two idols,” said a third Instagram user.

“Little Bit Country/ Little Bit Rock N Roll. Never missed it!!” stated a fourth fan.