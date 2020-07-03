Hilde Osland Slays In A Summery White Top Over A Stunning Lace Bra

In her latest Instagram post, blond beauty Hilde Osland looked summer-ready in a pair of light-wash jeans and a sexy white top. She stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers with the gorgeous snap, which was taken outdoors in breathtaking natural light.

The photo was taken in Australia, as the geotag indicated, but Hilde didn’t specify exactly where she was in the snap. She stood in a field surrounded by dry grass and plants that stretched out to the horizon. The simple, natural backdrop allowed her stunning ensemble to truly shine.

Hilde’s outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She showed off her curves in a white lace bra with a thin white strap trimmed in delicate lace that stretched over her shoulders. The bra showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Hilde topped it with a slightly oversized white button-down.

However, she styled the button down so that none of the buttons were done up, and it was simply knotted a few inches below her breasts. She had the sleeves of the long-sleeved top rolled up slightly and cuffed, and allowed one side of the white top to slide down her shoulder. The open neckline accentuated her cleavage, and also showed several inches of her toned stomach. The look was effortlessly sexy, and the white fabric was stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Hilde finished off the ensemble with a pair of light-wash jeans that came to just below her belly button. She also added a few accessories, including a pair of subtle hoop earrings and two layered choker necklaces.

She tucked one hand in her pocket and gazed at the camera. Her long blond locks were pulled back, with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face, and she had a bold eye makeup look that highlighted her piercing blue eyes.

Hilde’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot post, and it received over 7,500 likes within 29 minutes of going live. It also racked up 346 comments in the same time span.

“Always gorgeous!!” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” another follower added.

“As beautiful as ever you have made my day,” one fan commented.

“Any thing is cute on you. You make every thing look good, beautiful!!!!!!!” another remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde flaunted her fit figure in a smoking-hot ensemble for date night. She rocked a pair of high-waisted white pants that hugged her curves and a crop top that had a turtleneck and closed neckline, but revealed plenty of her abs and back for a sexy look.