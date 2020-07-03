YouTube Star Saffron Barker Wows Fans In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to wowing her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a sleeveless navy crop top that showed off her midriff and featured fashion brand Gym Shark’s name on the front in small white text. The garment was paired with matching high-waisted shorts that fell way above her knees and displayed the brand’s logo on the left. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, small earrings, and a bracelet. The blond beauty wrapped her long hair in a towel and didn’t showcase her locks for her most recent snapshot. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip and mascara. To complete her look, Barker kept her nails short decorated with black polish.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — posed in a bathroom with tiled walls. She was captured from the knees up and stretched one hand over to the top of the tap on her right. Barker raised her other arm to her head and looked over to her left with a smirky expression. She showcased a hint of her side profile which highlighted her jawline and cheekbones.

For her caption, she promoted Bioré’s Rose Quartz and Charcoal range, which she insists are great for a post-workout cleanse and working beyond the surface of the skin.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Your beauty is unreal,” another devotee shared.

“How do you look so good in the morning,” remarked a third fan.

“How does it feel to be THAT stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white garment tucked into her bottoms. Over the top, Barker wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved, semi-sheer white shirt from her clothing range with In The Style, which she left unbuttoned. She completed the ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems that showed off her tanned legs. Barker sported her long wavy blonde hair in a high ponytail and went barefoot for the occasion. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and accessorized with a ring.