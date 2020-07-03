Allie Auton Showcases Underboob & Abs On The Beach In A Cut-Out Pink Swimsuit

Allie Auton lit up her Instagram on Friday with a hot new photo. The Australian model was snapped showing off her incredible physique while spending a day on the beach.

The golden sun spilled over the blond bombshell, illuminating her dangerous curves as she posed on her knees in the sand. She wore a huge smile on her face, noting in the caption of the upload that the expression was an “accurate representation” of how she was feeling heading into the second half of the year. She also teased that there were “exciting things” ahead.

Fans certainly seemed intrigued by Allie’s promise of big future plans. However, her present situation seemed to be what captivated most of her audience, as she was showing some serious skin in a sexy pink swimsuit from Oh Polly that did way more showing than covering up. The number boasted a daringly high-cut that showcased the model’s sculpted legs and curvy hips, and had a high neckline that hid most of her decolletage. A diamond-shaped cutout fell over most of her torso, tantalizing her followers with an ample glimpse of underboob and Allie’s chiseled abs. It also had a thin green tie threaded through it that helped to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Allie kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of gold stud earrings and a thin set of silver rings. She wore her platinum tresses down in a sleek middle part and opted for a full face of make-up as she soaked up the sun. The cosmetics application looked to include a peach lipstick, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also appeared to have swept her eyelids with a tan eyeshadow and coated her lashes in a thick layer of black mascara.

Many fans seemed thrilled a the sight of Allie’s flawless figure, as the upload has amassed more than 9,600 likes after just eight hours on her feed. An additional 111 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg unreallll,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always! You’re amazing,” praised another fan.

“Hello queen! Wow, summer isn’t canceled with YOU around,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolute goddess,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Allie has proven that she can rock anything from swimsuits to cozy lounge attire. In another recent share, the model slipped into a gray bralette and matching briefs — a look that seemed to thrill her followers just as much, as the post had amassed nearly 11,000 likes and 173 comments to date.