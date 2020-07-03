NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert-To-Warriors Trade Key To Reviving Golden State’s Dynasty In 2020-21 Season

With the 2019-20 NBA season basically over for the Golden State Warriors, they are expected to begin making preparations for their plan to immediately return to title contention next year. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating the Warriors will be searching for their fourth superstar this fall. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

According to ClutchPoints, the successful acquisition of Gobert in the 2020 NBA offseason could strengthen the Warriors’ chances of reviving their dynasty in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The Warriors have been longing for a center for years. A frontcourt of Green and Gobert would do insanely well on defense while Curry and Thompson wreak havoc on the perimeter. With all these moving pieces and Steve Kerr at the helm, there’s no reason to believe that a dynasty in the Bay Area may brew once again.”

Trading for Gobert makes a lot of sense for the Warriors. Just having the healthy trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green would definitely be enough to bring the Warriors back to the playoff race, but if they are determined to conquer the Western Conference and capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, they would be needing a help from another superstar. Gobert may not capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, but he is a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

Gene Sweeney Jr / Getty Images

This season, the 28-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field. Having Gobert on their side would give the Warriors a better matchup against other powerhouse teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bringing Gobert to Golden State comes with a price. In the proposed trade scenario by ClutchPoints, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and a 2021 top-five protected first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert. Wiggins, Looney, and a future first-rounder would undeniably be intriguing acquisitions for the Jazz, especially if Donovan Mitchell is no longer interested in continuing his partnership with Gobert in Utah. However, to further convince the Jazz to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Warriors may also need to give up their own first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.