Ashanti Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In A Throwback Look

Ashanti’s Instagram page lately has been filled with throwbacks to her second album, Chapter II, and her latest post was no different. She showcased her voluptuous figure in a throwback look paired with scandalously skimpy bikini bottoms, and tantalized her 5.6 million Instagram followers with her bombshell body.

Ashanti didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the picture was taken, but she appeared to have headed outdoors to an area wish lush green trees. She flaunted her figure in a light blue baby tee with her name and album title written across the front in pale yellow font. The top had short sleeves and covered up her cleavage, although it ended just a few inches below her breasts so that her stomach was exposed.

She paired the top with barely-there yellow bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms featured a minuscule triangle of fabric and string ties on the sides. Tassels dangled down her toned thighs, and though the photo was cropped above her knees so that not all of her legs were in the frame, there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

She finished off the ensemble with several accessories to take the look to the next level. First, she added some personality to the t-shirt by layering two necklaces over top of it, one featuring a lip-shaped pendant nestled near the base of her throat, and the other with what looked like a letter “A” on a slightly longer chain.

She also added a pale blue bucket hat, another piece of throwback merchandise from her Chapter II days, and had on a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Ashanti’s long locks cascaded down her shoulder in textured waves, and she had the brim of the bucket hat pulled down over her eyes for a slightly mysterious vibe.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 226,600 likes and 2,973 comments within 17 hours.

“Sis I need one of those hats,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Wow. Your body is THE BODY,” another follower commented.

“If anybody forget they remember now,” a third fan remarked, loving the throwback vibe of Ashanti’s ensemble.

“This album set the tone for your whole amazing career,” another follower added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti thrilled her followers with a throwback shot taken on the beach for her second album. She rocked a seriously skimpy zebra-print ensemble that showed off her toned stomach and curvaceous thighs, and gazed seductively at the camera as she posed.