NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown ‘Would Love To Play’ For Seattle Seahawks, Per Mike Garafolo

A new report suggests that free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown might be interested in playing for the Seattle Seahawks, one year after a troubled 2019 season that saw him play just one game for the New England Patriots.

In a series of Twitter posts shared on Thursday night, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network discussed the latest rumors regarding Brown, which started earlier this week when he was spotted working out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. As he explained, Wilson is one of several NFL signal-callers who are “enamored” with the idea of teaming up with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in the 2020 season.

As for Brown, Garafolo said that he’s heard that the 31-year-old “would love to play in Seattle,” though it could “take some time” before this happens, given the legal troubles that limited his availability last season.

“Of course the QBs are salivating over Brown. They’re mostly thinking about Xs and Os. It’s the coaches and GMs who have to weigh the risk vs. reward. But in a year like this — no offseason, an altered camp and maybe some remote work — there’s a temptation to just go for it.”

If Brown ends up signing with the Seahawks or any other NFL team ahead of the 2020 season, it’s not guaranteed that he will immediately be available to take the field. As recalled by Bleacher Report, Brown was released by the Patriots in September 2019 after multiple women, including his former trainer, came forward and accused the wideout of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He also faced accusations of burglary and criminal mischief over a previous incident with a truck driver in his hometown of Hollywood, Florida, but was able to avoid jail time last month by pleading no-contest to the charges.

Per Bleacher Report, Brown’s on-field track record prior to the 2019 campaign could make him an “attractive piece” to the Seahawks’ passing game, as the team didn’t have much depth behind receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett last season. Playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 season, Brown led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns while tallying 1,297 yards on 104 receptions.

Just days prior to the Seahawks rumors, Brown was linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a potential reunion with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted earlier this week that the Bucs are “not interested” in the four-time All-Pro receiver’s services, thus backing up previous comments from the team’s head coach, Bruce Arians, regarding the possibility of Brown playing for Tampa Bay.