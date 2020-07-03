Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Insane Curves In Gray Underwear

Tahlia Skaines gave her Instagram fans something to talk about on Friday, July 3, when she shared a red hot new update. The Australian model looked nothing short of gorgeous in her scanty Lounge Underwear set, which flaunted her killer curves.

Tahlia sported a gray sport-style bra that featured a scoop neckline, which displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The classic brassiere sported the signature Lounge logo on its thick, stretchable band. She wore matching bottoms that sat high on her slim waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

The post was a collage of four photos of Tahlia photographed in what looked like her bedroom. In the first photo, she spread her legs on the bed and popped her hip to the side. She placed her right hand on her thigh and raised her other hand and made a peace sign. She pouted her lips, seemingly giving a “kiss” to her fans.

Another pic showed her in a similar position, minus the hand gesture. She also stuck her tongue out in a seductive manner. A different snapshot featured the babe tilting her head to the side as she faced the camera with a serious expression. The last image featured Tahlia posing sideways. She raised her left arm to her head, running her fingers through her hair.

Tahlia left her highlighted blond tresses down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, a hint of bronzer, and nude lipstick with a satin finish. She sported several accessories with her intimates, including a thick-chained pendant necklace, earrings, bangles, and several rings.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about the new Lounge Underwear set that she wore. She also tagged the brand in both the post and the photo.

The latest upload has been liked more than 5,800 times. It also received more than 90 comments in less than a day of going live on her account. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless others raved about her body and ample assets. Some followers decided that a combination of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“You are so hot,” one of her fans commented, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Heavenly beauty. Your lingerie looks so cute and comfy,” another follower wrote.

“You are my favorite Aussie influencer. I get inspired whenever you post a new photo,” a third social media user added.

“Omg! My fave pic is the one on the top right corner. Sexy!!” gushed a fourth Instagram user.