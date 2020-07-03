Teresa Giudice Looks Ageless In Low-Cut Black Bathing Suit

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her beautiful body in a low-cut black bathing suit in a new Instagram upload taken at the beach. The reality star sat alone as she soaked up some rays on a sunny day, surrounded by many other beachgoers who appeared to be oblivious to the television star that was seated among them.

In the share, the reality star and mother of four looked ageless. She wore what appeared to be a one-piece black bathing suit that had a deep v-neck. Surrounding the low neckline was a series of sparkling silver accents arranged in three rows. The suit appeared to be a halterneck style.

In the photo, Teresa wore her brown, highlighted hair long and loose. Atop her head, she sported a dark-colored Louis Vuitton baseball cap. As for jewelry, she wore a necklace and a couple of delicate bracelets. She had oversized sunglasses on her face and held a drink in her left hand. The reality star was seated on a low chair that was covered by a baby blue towel which had an orange-colored pineapple print atop it.

As for her tanned and toned body, it glowed in the sunshine.

In the image, Teresa looked down at an oversized tote bag. The print featured an American Express logo that appeared to be personalized with her first name and a card number. Teresa tagged De-Vesi, the company which produced the purse, in the share as well.

Behind the reality star was a clear blue, nearly cloudless sky. The sand beneath her feet was almost white and appeared very clean.

It was unclear when the image was taken. Fans wondered if the pic was taken recently or over the past several months. It was also unclear if this was a beach in Teresa’s home state of New Jersey or in another locale.

Fans of the reality television star shared their thoughts on the image and their concern for Teresa’s safety on what appeared to be a crowded shoreline.

“There are so many people there. May the odds be ever in your favor,” stated one follower.

“Beach bag is crazy!! The crowd is crazier!” said a second fan.

“Let her be, OMG if she wants to enjoy some time on the beach,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You look fabulous, but considering the circumstances, people might find this pic insensitive to those who are battling COVID,” stated a fourth person.