Jana Duggar Reveals If She Thinks She’ll Ever Get Married

Jana shared her feelings about finding love, and she also spoke about what makes her parents' marriage work.

Jana Duggar shared her thoughts about marriage during a July 2 interview with Us Weekly. The Counting On star said that she’s not too concerned about finding a husband, but she confessed that she would like to settle down someday.

At 30 years old, Jana is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s nine daughters. She’s watched four of her younger sisters walk down the aisle and start families of their own before age 25, leaving her as the only unwed adult Duggar daughter.

While Jana may be single, she said that she’s not agonizing over finding a husband. Instead, she’s been focusing on living her life. However, she admitted that she finds it helpful not to dwell on thoughts of marriage too much, because doing so does make her worry about it a bit. Luckily, she remains optimistic about her chances of fulfilling her dream of becoming a wife.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” Jana said.

Jana’s words might disappoint some Counting On fans who were hopeful that the new season of the show would include a courtship storyline centered on her. In a preview clip, she was shown talking about how she gets tired of people asking her if she has a boyfriend, but admitting that she would like to be in a relationship. However, instead of watching Jana go on chaperoned dates, it seems as though viewers will be seeing her spend a lot of time around her parents and younger siblings.

So far, none of the Duggar daughters have moved out of their parents’ home in Arkansas before getting married. Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all remained there to help out around the house until their wedding days, at which time their new lives began. However, Jana doesn’t spend all her time at home watching her younger siblings or doing chores. She’s revealed that she enjoys a variety of different hobbies, including music, gardening, and decorating.

Living with her parents for so long has also provided Jana with plenty of time to study her their marriage to find out what makes it so strong. Jana said that what Jim Bob and Michelle have is “rare,” and she described it as a “young love” that has lasted for decades. She also shared what she believes is the key to their happy marriage.

“They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right,” Jana said.