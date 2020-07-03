Diana Maux Rocks Yellow Bikini & Thong For Upper Body Workout Video

Diana Maux left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The model looked incredible as she exposed her insane body while doing a workout while wearing the bare minimum.

The fitness trainer took to Instagram this week to show off her flawless figure. She shared four exercise video clips that showed her working out her upper body with two dumbbells. However, Diana’s workout gear caused a stir among her fans. While she began the workout in booty shorts and bikini, she quickly stripped down into a thong and gave her followers an eyeful of her magnificent curves.

Diana wore a tiny yellow bikini that exposed her bounteous cleavage. The swimsuit put her bronzed body on display as she exercised on a green mat. The bikini’s spaghetti straps had a crossover detail at the back and a broader strap to support her bust.

The model initially teamed the skimpy bikini with red booty shorts but took them off in favor of an itty-bitty black thong. The barely-there underwear exposed her thick booty and muscular calves as she worked out next to a pool.

Diana styled her hair in a side part and then gathered it at the nape of her neck in a low ponytail. She wore a dainty necklace and earrings as she completed her routine.

Diana posted a set of four workout videos that focused on building upper body strength. In the first clip, she completed a seated squat. As she got up, she moved into a shoulder press before sitting down again. At this point in the routine, Diana took off her hotpants and shoes.

The social media star then got down on all fours putting her voluptuous figure on display. She combined a tricep kick back with a front raise to work several upper body muscle groups at the same time.

Diana then did some press-ups and completed her routine with alternating arm rows with the dumbbells.

As those who follow Diana know, she recently hurt her foot. In her caption, she reached out to her fans who wanted to know how she was bearing up. She reported that her foot was almost healed and she thanked them for their messages.

The video sparked a frenzy among her followers and she was inundated with messages.

“I literally was about to skip the gym today then saw this! Off to work out now,” one fan posted.

Another express their gratitude toward Diana.

“Thank you for keeping me motivated everyday my love,” they raved.

A third admirer complimented Diana on the routine.

Absolutely fantastic workout as always! Keep going gorgeous,” they gushed.

Diana has racked up a following of over 583,000 fans. She regularly posts motivational messages, sexy pics, and hardcore workout videos. Her approach seems to be working as this particular post has already garnered more than 16,000 views.