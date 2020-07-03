‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Is Unrecognizable With Long, Blond Hair In Video Upload

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke stunned fans with a throwback video uploaded to Instagram yesterday. In the clip, she was nearly unrecognizable with long, highlighted blond hair as she danced in her first professional International Latin Ballroom competition at the age of just 20 years old. The dance pro shared the clip as well as some interesting facts behind it to the delight of her 572,000 followers.

In the video, Cheryl was performing with her professional male partner Jose Decamps. The two stood along with other professionals who demonstrated their dance skills for judges during the competition.

Cheryl stood out as she wore a stunning pink dress. The garment had thin straps that crisscrossed on her shoulder blades and fell into a deep scoop back, almost to her backside. The front displayed a deep V-neck. The entire garment sparkled and was covered in lots of fringe that added drama to Cheryl’s every movement on the ballroom floor. Her partner wore a black outfit, which only made Cheryl stand out more.

The moves displayed for the judges are recognizable to her millions of fans. Many of these she would later use as she choreographed the routines viewers would later see on the ABC reality competition series.

Cheryl revealed that the long tresses she sported in the video were indeed her own hair. It was after this competition that her coach asked her to cut her hair into a short bob, which would make her stand out from the other female dancers by giving her a different look. She also explained that she was scouted by the producers of DWTS at a competition just six months after this video was taken, and she wore that same dress to her audition. She was hired thereafter as a pro on the series, making her debut during Season 2 when she won her first mirrorball trophy alongside 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Fans of the professional dancer could not believe the transformation she had undergone since her early days as a professional ballroom performer. They shared their delight in the comments section of the share.

“And we all are so happy that history was made from this video and the audition. Because otherwise so many of us wouldn’t have gotten to know you otherwise. And maybe that includes your hubby. So happy you were on the show,” remarked one follower.

“You are so talented Cheryl…. you are an incredible dancer, and that hair!” stated a second fan.

“Thankfully everything worked out like it did and you got to share your gift with the world! Most of us never would’ve known who you are otherwise!” said a third Instagram user.

“That hair! I didn’t even know it was you! You were flawless in this video. I was in a trance,” stated the fourth fan.