Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Baby Bump As She Poses In Black Maxi Dress For Mirror Selfie

The fired 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared a photo of her three-month bump.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a new photo. The fired Bravo star took to her Instagram story to give fans a look at her growing pregnancy with a three-month baby bump shot posted on her IG story.

In the photo, which was also posted by The Daily Mail, Stassi, 32, cradled her baby bump as she posed in a bedroom at her California home. The Next Level Basic author wore a black, jersey-knit maxi dress and casual white sneakers as she posed in front of a gold-framed standing mirror while holding her belly with one hand and her phone in the other. Stassi, who had her hair pulled up into a messy bun, did not smile in the mirror selfie.

The baby bump pic comes a little more than a week after Stassi announced she was expecting a baby girl with her fiance Beau Clark. A rep for the Vanderpump Rules star previously told Life & Style her baby is due the first week of January 2021, which makes Stassi a little more than three months into her pregnancy.

In addition to the couple’s gender reveal photos, in which Stassi showed off her baby bump while wearing a form-fitting mauve dress, the expectant mom was also photographed while out and about with her future husband. In photos posted by The Sun just after Stassi’s pregnancy was announced, the former Vanderpump Rules star was spotted wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts topped with a brown jacket as the couple stopped by a gas station for some snacks.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Stassi has not been shy about showing her baby bump, so fans can probably expect to see her share her pregnancy milestones over the next six months.

But while her fans and friends are happy for her, Stassi’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay recently admitted that it is “hard” for her to see Stassi pregnant. Scheana, who suffered a miscarriage earlier this month, posted a heartbreaking video in which she detailed her miscarriage story. Scheana originally thought she and Stassi would be pregnant together.

“Seeing a few of my friends pregnant right now and knowing I was going to be there with them and now I’m not is just really really hard,” Scheana said in the tear-filled video.

Stassi’s new baby bump photo comes less than one month after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules alongside fellow veteran cast member Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. All four former reality stars were fired due to their past racially insensitive behavior.