Meghan McCain Showers Husband Ben Domenech With Love On Instagram: ‘We’re So Lucky’

Meghan McCain showered husband Ben Domenech with love in a touching Instagram post, stating “we’re so lucky” after speaking about how much he has taken care of her and quelled her fears throughout her pregnancy. The View panelist revealed all the reasons why she is so grateful for the love and care of her spouse during this time by sharing her feelings alongside an older photo of the duo taken during an evening out.

Meghan shared a Throwback Thursday photo to the social media site on July 2 where the couple, both dressed in black outfits, posed in front of a stunning wrought iron staircase. It was not noted where or when the image was taken. The stunning backdrop featured a gorgeous runner rug that went up the length of the wide stairwell. To the right of the couple was featured some striking indoor decor. It appears that atop a dark-colored piano there were three large silver vases filled with overflowing white branches. Silver balls appeared to hand delicately from the foliage.

In her caption, Meghan did share that this image was taken when the couple could still go out together to share a meal. She thanked her husband of almost three years for his care and strength, using colorful words to describe herself throughout her pregnancy which she has navigated throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple looked stunning in the share. Meghan wore a long-sleeved black gown. The garment had an interesting style detail of sheer, black lace panels that began at the neckline and continued to the shoulders. The remainder of the gown did not feature any other details save for the slit at the bottom, which continued the same lace accent seen at the top. Meghan wore high heels which were accented with pears on the heels. Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her face and a black headband with white pearls was added to complete her hair fashion.

Ben was dressed in a dark-colored suit jacket and pants. He also wore a black shirt and dress shoes.

Fans of the conservative commentator loved the image and Meghan’s sentiments. They shared their comments with The View panelist.

“I have to say that I admire and love you so much! I turn into The View every day because of YOU even though I am a Democrat. You are going to be such a loving mom. Wishing you health, happiness, and so much love,” stated one follower.

“I appreciate you and your transparency. Your parents did well by you. Keep it up,” said a second fan.

“You are a beautiful couple, and not alone with your feelings,” stated a third Instagram follower.