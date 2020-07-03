Kelsea Ballerini’s Greek Bikini Throwback Is Ridiculously Hot

The 26-year-old country singer had a treat for her Instagram fans.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini set Instagram ablaze this week when she shared a seriously hot throwback bikini photo from a past vacation. The “Dibs” singer looked every inch the superstar and put her flawless figure on show for the camera as she stood at the edge of an infinity swimming pool while she soaked up the Greek sunshine.

The sizzling snap was shared to Kelsea’s Instagram account on Thursday, July 2, and showed her on what appeared to be a very hot day in Greece while she rocked a bright two-piece.

After she previously showed off her funny side when she posted an unfortunate wedgie swimsuit photo during a trip to the beach, the star put her fit and toned body on full show as she slipped into a bright swim look that perfectly showcased her all-over tan.

Kelsea, who recently dropped the single “The Other Girl” with Halsey, wowed in a bright orange two-piece which was made up of a one-shoulder bikini top with a thin strap over her right shoulder.

She paired that with matching bottoms as she opted for high-waisted briefs that pulled up high on her torso and sat in-line with her navel.

Kelsea bent both elbows and placed her hands behind her head while she stood right on the edge of the swimming pool. The calm ocean was visible behind her and stretched for miles into the distance with at least two boats out on the water.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the country singer showed off all her hard work in the gym.

As her geotag indicated, the photo was taken on the Greek island of Mykonos, while Kelsea told her 2.1 million followers in the caption that the snap was actually taken a year ago.

She also referenced the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she asked her fans to share the places they most wish they could jet off to this summer. Many flights have been canceled over the past few months and plenty of upcoming international flights are still in jeopardy as many countries continue to impose tight travel restrictions.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While many fans answered her question in the comments, others just couldn’t help but note how gorgeous the singer looked in her bikini.

“[You] are legit a real life Barbie doll. #thighgapenvy,” one person said.

“Dayyyummm,” another comment read.

“Gorgeous gallll,” a third person said.

But while her latest Instagram upload may have been taken a year ago, there’s no doubt that Kelsea has also made the most of her bikini collection while in lockdown.

Back in May, the singer made the most of the sunshine while at home as she shared a sizzling shot of herself while she sunbathed on her front in a cheeky black bikini.