WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Says ‘Freedom Is Coming’ In Possible Hint At ‘Slammiversary’ Appearance

With little more than two weeks remaining before Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, yet another former WWE superstar hinted at an appearance at the event, despite previous rumors linking him to a move to All Elite Wrestling once his noncompete clause expires.

On Thursday night, former Monday Night Raw star Curt Hawkins — now going by his real name of Brian Myers — took to Twitter to share a video of himself posing in a slightly tweaked version of his old ring gear and a facial mask, which he removed midway through the clip. The video ended with Myers’ name displayed next to a large “M” logo, with his “Pro Wrestler” occupation and his birth year appearing below his surname.

What stood out, however, was Myers’ caption, which hinted at “freedom” coming on July 18 — the same day as Slammiversary‘s scheduled airdate.

Freedom is coming.

July 18th. pic.twitter.com/1gfkNTbAnB — Brian Myers (@myers_wrestling) July 3, 2020

The new clip was shared weeks after it was first reported that Myers, together with longtime friend and on-and-off tag team partner Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE), had filed multiple trademarks through lawyer Michael Dockins, with Myers specifically trademarking the terms “Never Defeated” and “Prince of Queens.” As explained by Heel by Nature in May, Dockins has been known as the “go-to lawyer” for a number of wrestlers who made the jump from WWE to AEW, including Jon Moxley, Shawn Spears, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), and Cody Rhodes.

Despite how the above development was seen as a sign of a potential move to AEW, Myers was among several former WWE superstars featured in Impact Wrestling’s commercials for Slammiversary. These ads, which aired last month, teased the possible debut or return of multiple wrestlers who had been let go by WWE in April as part of the company’s coronavirus-related budget cuts. All of the recently released performers featured in the commercials are on noncompete clauses that are scheduled to expire on July 15.

Interestingly, Cardona also might have hinted at an imminent debut for Impact, tweeting a selfie on Wednesday that mentioned “18 days” in the caption — a possible countdown to Slammiversary‘s airdate.

Myers’ apparent Slammiversary tease comes one day after EC3 — who was also released by WWE on April 15 — posted a video on Facebook that also seemed to hint at his next stop now that his latest WWE stint has wrapped up. Unlike Myers, EC3 looked to be teasing a move to AEW after several reports had linked him to Impact Wrestling, doing so by dropping a plethora of references to AEW wrestlers, tag teams, and stables in a video promo that lasted slightly more than two minutes.