JoJo Shows Off Intimate Tattoo In Sizzling Lingerie Photo

The singer showed off an intimate inking on Instagram in a white lace bodysuit from Rihanna's line.

Singer JoJo shared a glimpse at a pretty intimate tattoo in a sizzling new Instagram photo. The star gave her 1.8 million followers a big treat on Thursday, July 2, when she posted another hot snap to the social media site that showed off her flawless figure in a revealing lace one-piece from Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

The “Leave (Get Out)” singer, who’s an ambassador for the brand and recently wowed in a bright lime green lace bodysuit and bra, looked every inch the superstar as she piled her highlighted hair on the top of her head and pulled it upwards.

She posed side-on to the camera with both arms up and showed plenty of skin in her lace one-piece while she looked out of a window in front of a large cactus in the corner of the room.

Her lingerie was a white bodysuit with yellow floral accents and plunged pretty low at the chest. It also featured cut-outs on either side of her torso to create a backless look.

The bottom half of the lingerie look created the appearance of high-waisted bottoms and was also high-cut at the legs to make her toned pins look extra long.

The “Too Little Too Late” singer’s skimpy look flashed her multiple tattoos, including a glimpse at one on her left arm and a look at an inking near her right hip. The tattoo peeked out from behind the sheer lace number below her navel.

Though it wasn’t fully visible in the new Instagram shot, according to Steal Her Style, the large inking on JoJo’s lower torso features the words “Love & Music” surrounded by several musical notes.

She accessorized her bodysuit with two bracelets on her left wrist and two necklaces, as well as several earrings in her right ear.

And it’s safe to say JoJo’s latest lingerie photo shoot most definitely caught fans’ attention. The comments section of the upload was overrun with praise for the talented 29-year-old.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for NYLON

“HOT DAMN,” one Instagram user said in all caps with a drooling, sweating, and heart eye emoji.

“Ahhhh Okayyy. Fiirreeee,” another fan said with three heart eye faces.

“Good lawd,” a third comment read.

JoJo’s super hot snap has received over 158,600 likes in the first 16 hours since she posted it to her account, but this isn’t the first time she’s put her ambassador title to good use in a lace look from Rihanna’s line.

The singer previously stunned fans in an orange bra and pants co-ord set in a series of hot shots shared across Savage x Fenty’s social media late last month.