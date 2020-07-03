Charli XCX Holds Her Top Up In Sultry Beach Photos

Charli XCX took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The British singer recently released her fourth studio album, How I’m Feeling Now, and continues to impress her followers with her content.

XCX stunned in a short-sleeved T-shirt with a tie-dye effect. The garment was oversized and featured black text across the front. The “Blame It on Your Love” hitmaker paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim bottoms that were covered in black graphics. She styled her short wavy dark hair down and scraped off her face. XCX kept her nails short and opted for no visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she appeared to be going for a natural look that included black eye makeup.

The 27-year-old posted two images within one upload that were shared in black-and-white.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of the sea. XCX held into the front of her top and displayed her stomach. She raised her other arm and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, XCX continued to hold her top up but raised her other hand above her head. She displayed a hint of her side profile and tilted her head up slightly.

For her caption, the entertainer explained that this photoshoot for Love Want took place before quarantine. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have since been sharing content taken from their homes.

XCX credited the photographer, Daniel Regan, as well as her makeup artist, Holly Silius, stylist, Imogene Von Barron, and creative director, Jack Reynolds.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Omfg queen of the pandemic,” one user wrote.

“Love all of these!!!! So pretty!” another devotee shared.

“You’re literally stunning,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“U ATE THIS UP BABE,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for XCX. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a black bra and high-waisted biker shorts of the same color for L’Officiel Paris. The brunette beauty completed the look with white heels, numerous necklaces, and dangling earrings. XCX was photographed in front of a plain cemented wall in a number of pics that were also in black-and-white. She sported her dark hair scraped off her face and kept her makeup look to a bare minimum.