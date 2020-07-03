NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Three Players And Draft Pick For Rudy Gobert, Per ‘ClutchPoints’

Do the Clippers have a realistic chance of acquiring Rudy Gobert this offseason?

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors have started to circulate around All-Star center Rudy Gobert and his future with the Utah Jazz. After the rumored dispute between him and Donovan Mitchell spread around the league, there is a growing belief that the Jazz could be forced to part ways with Gobert in the 2020 NBA offseason. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Gobert, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite being considered as the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Clippers still have some issues that they need address on their roster. According to ClutchPoints, trading for Gobert would immediately solve the Clippers’ frontcourt problem as he would give them a defensive-minded center who could go up against dominant big men from other powerhouse teams like Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

“One of the biggest criticisms of the Clippers is that they don’t possess a strong interior presence. While they have done well so far, it might hurt them later on when they face off against teams that are loaded with bigs such as the Lakers, 76ers, etc. It also doesn’t help that Montrezl Harrell is approaching free agency which makes that center spot even weaker. Gobert to the Clippers would solve all their problems and fortify an already elite defense.”

Harry How / Getty Images

To acquire Gobert, ClutchPoints suggested that the Clippers could offer a trade package that includes Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Rodney McGruder, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Jazz. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. The deal is indeed a no-brainer for the Clippers.

In exchange for three role players, the Clippers would be acquiring an All-Star caliber big man in Gobert who could form a “Big Three” with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the 2020-21 NBA season. It would still take time for Gobert to familiarize himself with the Clippers, but once he learns Coach Doc Rivers’ system, he would further improve their offensive and defensive efficiency that currently ranks fourth and fifth in the league, respectively. Aside from being a very reliable scoring option, Gobert is also an incredible rebounder and a quality rim protector.

This season, he’s averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field. As of now, Gobert still hasn’t shown any sign that he already wants out of Utah, but at this point in his NBA career, he would definitely love to play for an NBA team that would give him a legitimate chance of winning his first NBA championship title.