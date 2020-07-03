Dean Cain Gets Slammed On Twitter After Saying Superman’s Catchphrase Wouldn’t Fly Today

Dean Cain caught some heat on Twitter after his recent interview on Fox & Friends. He said that Superman “wouldn’t be allowed” to say his catchphrase “truth, justice and the American way,” today amid the current political climate, Hollywood Life reported.

Cain, who portrayed the DC Comics hero in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, discussed everything from the protests against police brutality to cancel culture during the interview.

The majority of his comments reportedly stemmed from a recent Time Magazine article that “reassessed superheroes amid the police brutality protests.”

He compared cancel culture to the novel 1984 by George Orwell.

“Up is down, war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.”

Then he went on to make the inflammatory comment about Superman’s catchphrase that caused an immense backlash on Twitter.

Several users noted that many conservatives would not necessarily like Superman because he is a Kryptonian immigrant and would likely be deported under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Hollywood Life pulled several quotes from Twitter users that criticized the actor’s comments.

“Funny because Superman is undocumented and has a uber wealthy businessman as his mortal enemy so ya’know….. eat s–t Dean Cain,” tweeted one user.

Another person wrote that since Superman was “adopted by a working class family” and his main enemy, Lex Luthor, “is a greedy tech billionaire,” they did not think the 56-year-old actor should ever reprise his role as the Man of Steel.

An additional user asked what Cain thought the catchphrase meant.

“What does the AMERICAN WAY mean? Ignoring science, treating BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community like trash, a bad healthcare system and endless wars? Why would Superman believe in the American Way?”

Aside from chatting superheroes, Cain also criticized the growing movement to defund the police, which started when George Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on tape and then subsequently went viral. In the footage, Chauvin was shown holding his knee on Floyd’s neck, even while the man struggled to breathe.

He argued that many people who are making the argument to get rid of cops will call 9-1-1 if they ever find themselves in trouble “because police officers are heroes.”

While Cain agreed that there were some corrupt officers out there, he said he felt that the vast majority were excellent at their jobs.

According to Hollywood Life, his comments could stem from potential bias on his part as he serves as a reserve officer for the Pocatello Police Department in Idaho.