‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Get Disappointing News, Gabi Enlists Vivian’s Help

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 3, 2020 reveal that there will be some interesting stories to follow as another dramatic week wraps up in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see a bit of heartbreak when Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) come knocking on Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) door.

The couple will visit Eric’s apartment in hopes of speaking to Will’s younger sister, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Allie recently returned to Salem and dropped a pregnancy bombshell on many of her closest family members.

Although Allie is nearing her due date, she’s revealed that she wants to give the baby up for adoption, and that she wants her former step-dad Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to adopt the child.

However, Will and Sonny don’t know this and they’ve decided that it would be amazing for them to adopt the child and raise it as their own. Will believes that the baby should stay in their family and be raised by a blood relative, and since he and Sonny recently decided to add to their family, they want to let Allie know they’re interested in taking the baby if she’s open to it.

However, when they tell Eric their plans for the adoption, he’ll be forced to tell the pair that Allie has her heart set on Rafe adopting the baby, and that she’s currently meeting with him to give him the news. This will likely leave Will and Sonny heartbroken, as they’ve seemed to lose another chance to grow their family.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) has recently found out that his DNA matches that of Stefan DiMera’s, leading he, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and others to believe the two men are one in the same.

On Friday, Jake will come face to face with Stefan’s mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), who will be shocked to see what appears to be her son alive and well in front of her.

Jake will be rattled by his encounter with Vivian. However, Gabi will use Viv’s return to Salem in her favor. Gabi will try to get Vivian to help her encourage Jake/Stefan to get his former memories back.

In addition, after a dramatic wedding day, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will finally get to have some peaceful alone time. The pair will spend a romantic wedding night together after officially becoming husband and wife.