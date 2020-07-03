Gabby Epstein Rocks Patterned Green Bikini Top In New Instagram Photos

Australian model Gabby Epstein took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her fans to gorgeous new photos of herself.

In the shared snapshots, the blond bombshell rocked a mostly bright green bikini that was also covered in a multicolored abstract pattern. The top’s triangular pieces were spread far enough to show off Gabby’s exposed decolletage. She accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces. The lowest necklace included a circular pendant.

Gabby wore her hair her golden locks loose in both photos and her hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose beachy waves. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free in the photo. Her face, cheeks, and nose were covered with a smattering of brown freckles and she appeared to sport faded berry-red lipstick.

In the second photo of the series, Gabby posed with on hand in her hair as she sent a smoldering stare toward the camera and pursed her lips.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, more than one fan was curious about Gabby’s freckles.

“Wait are they real freckles or a filter? Either way, they are cute af,” one Instagram user wrote.

In her reply, Gabby wrote the freckles were actually the result of a filter.

Others just gushed over her attractiveness.

“You’re so beautiful it’s unreal my love! I love you so much!” a second Instagram user commented.

“Sooooo Beautiful! Absolutely Stunning!! Love the freckles!!” another person wrote.

“How is someone this beautiful!!” a fourth person wrote before they added a double heart emoji to their comment.

Other Instagram users jumped into the comments section to leave generic compliments about Gabby’s beauty. Her photos also inspired comments that were filled with emoji.

While Gabby rocked a bikini top in these photos, in a previous photo, she rocked red lingerie. Her sultry outfit consisted of a crimson-colored lace bra and matching briefs. Unlike her most recent images, she wore her hair in a high ponytail and swooped her bang to one side and tucked it behind one ear.

“Red is always my fav color,” she wrote in the caption before she added a rose emoji to it. She also used her caption to share that her lingerie was from Lounge Underwear.

That post has been liked more than 75,000 times and more than 850 Instagram users have commented on it.