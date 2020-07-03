Kate Bock Lies On Her Back For A Sexy Bikini Selfie In A Sauna

Kate Bock has been posting many eye-catching photos to her Instagram page lately, and her second most recent update was a sexy selfie. She snapped the photo as she was working up a sweat in a sauna and rocking a tiny bikini.

The model lay on her back on the multi-colored wooden bench and extended one hand in the air to take the picture. She gazed at the screen with a pouty expression and popped her left knee up in the air. She placed her right hand on her thigh, and her body was glistening with some sweat.

Kate’s light brown bikini flattered her slim physique, and it included a strapless top and matching bottoms with a thong cut in the back and thick straps. She noted via a tag that the bikini was from Tori Praver Swimwear.

Kate wore her hair down in a casual middle part, and her locks were brushed behind her ears. Her makeup application apparently included pink eyeshadow, bright blush, and pink lipstick. Her jewelry was also on display, including her sparkling stud earrings and gold chain necklaces. She also revealed in the tags that her necklaces were from Tiffany & Co. and that her earrings were from The Last Line.

Kate was well-lit in the snap, and her skin looked glowing and flawless. Her toned abs and slender legs were visible, along with a hint of her cleavage.

The wall of the sauna was made up of horizontal wooden panels in bright tones.

The flirty snap has been liked over 10,400 times so far today, and Kate’s admirers left their compliments in the comments section.

“That sauna glow tho!” gushed a follower.

“You are always on the go, kinda surprised you can sit still in a sauna long even to break a sweat, I picture Vestry outside howling at the door,” mused a second person.

“You are beautiful. Please please do a selfie in this black suit please,” wrote a third social media user.

“Omg obsessed with that @solidandstriped suit in your story,” remarked another fan.

In addition, Kate took another selfie in another tight outfit and shared the photo on June 24. She rocked a mostly all-black ensemble that included a sports bra and leggings in that color. She also sported long white socks and matching light sneakers while holding a bottle in one hand. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and her soft waves were brushed around her shoulders. She flashed a flirty pout and gazed at her phone’s screen.