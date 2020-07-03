Bozana Abrlic Flaunts Her Petite Figure While Wearing A Blue Cupped Dress On Instagram

Bozana Abrlic went full glam in her latest Instagram photo on Thursday. The stunning model showed off her fashion sense while wearing a stunning ensemble. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers to tell her something that they’ve always wanted.

In the racy pic, Bozana looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a blue cupped satin dress. The garment boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline to show off her cleavage.

The dress fit snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips tightly. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck.

Bo posed with both of her hands around her waist and her hip pushed out slightly. She covered part of her face with her hair and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a white wall and a wooden door could be seen.

Bozana wore her dark hair parted to the side. She had the long locks styled in voluminous strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimming highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Bozana’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 110,000 likes within the first nine hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 850 remarks.

“So gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Wow wow wow,” declared another.

“Love u babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“So pretty,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy garments in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bozana recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sported a stunning bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun at the beach. That upload was a popular one among fans, who have clicked the like button more than 195,000 times and left over 1,200 comments on the photo to date.