Anna Katharina Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Strapless Orange Bikini

Model Anna Katharina treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to four stunning new pictures of herself on Thursday. In the shared post, the blond bombshell rocked a strapless orange bikini. The top featured a plastic ring at the center and these rings were also seen on the briefs on either side of Anna’s hips.

In the first image of the series, Anna leaned back against a rock which flaunted the leanness of her midsection. Her loose blond hair looked windswept in the photo and Anna stood with one hand in those golden locks. She sent a smoldering stare towards the camera and seemed to sport dark liner, mascara, and shadow around her eyes. Anna also seemed to wear orangey-nude matte lip color.

In the second image in the series, Anna seemed to rock a plunging olive-green top and her hair was just as alluringly messy as it was in the first snapshot. Her makeup also seemed to be the same so it appeared to be from the same photoshoot.

The orange bikini returned in the third shot and Anna was pictured tugging on one strap of the briefs as she tilted her head down and smiled. She also posed with one hand in her hair in this photo.

In the last photo of the series, Anna returned to a pose that was similar to the first. But she seemed to arch her back a bit more as she leaned onto the rock formation behind her.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 450 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, many of her fans showered her with praise.

“Love the bikini! You look amazing,” one person wrote before they added a double heart emoji to their comment.

But there was one fan who took issue with the way Anna posed in the photos.

“Sucking in your stomach to show your rib cage shouldn’t be a way to show how beautiful you are,” they commented. “I hope that girls and women seeing this don’t think this is how they should look like to be goals. You’re so stunning you don’t have to do that.”

“I’m definitely not saying I’m goals in any way shape or form, and ribs being visible is definitely not my idea of perfection… just what my body does when I lean backwards!” Anna replied.

Despite this criticism, the majority of the comments appeared to be expressions of admiration for Anna.