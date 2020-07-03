Rosanna Arkle Puts Incredible Booty On Show In Skimpy Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Rosanna Arkle shared a summery sunset snap yesterday on Instagram and followed it up today with a sexy bikini pic. She posed next to a tall palm tree in a tiny snakeskin-print thong bikini, and her bare booty was hard to miss.

She stood with her back angled toward the camera and hugged the sides of the tree with her hands. She arched her lower back and propped out her left leg, and her bottoms were so small that only the straps were visible resting high on her hips. Her matching top revealed more of her ensemble, and it was light yellow or cream with a snakeskin-print design in black.

The light color of the swimsuit popped against her incredible tan, and the photo was taken from a lower vantage point to further emphasize her physique.

Rosanna wore her hair down in a casual side part, and her blond locks were brushed behind her shoulders, blowing slightly in the wind. She parted her lips in a sultry manner and appeared to rock a makeup application that included light eyeshadow, dark long lashes, heavy dark blush, and dark pink lipstick.

Her pose also allowed her to show off her long writing tattoo that was on the left side of her upper torso.

Behind her were at least four palm trees with leaves blowing in the wind. The skies were mostly cloudy and it looked like it was later in the day. Even so, Rosanna’s figure was impeccably lit, likely thanks to the use of flash and other lighting equipment.

She also tagged the photographer, Angel Riley, in the post.

The shot has racked up over 23,000 likes so far, with her admirers leaving lots of nice messages in the comments section.

“Out of this universe,” declared a supporter.

“Remarkable!! This woman has zero flaws as far as I’m concerned,” gushed a second person.

“Wow she looks very beautiful and very gorgeous,” observed another social media user.

“Always a sight I love to see @rosannaarkle,” complimented a fourth follower.

Rosanna also showed off her good looks in another ensemble yesterday, that time posing in a tight white mini dress. The outfit had a strapless cut and a sheer design, revealing her bra and thong underneath. It had gathered accents throughout and flattered her hourglass figure. She also accessorized with a rectangular purse that she clipped around her waist. She wore her hair down in luxurious large curls and smiled at her partner, who wore a white shirt and dark pants.