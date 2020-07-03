‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Says Online Gossip Regarding Her Alleged Affair ‘Is Like Kindergarten’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is speaking out regarding the allegations that she had an affair with former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville. The rumors regarding the women’s hookup have been spreading for months, with Brandi saying their affair was 100 percent true, while Denise is denying it altogether. The Bold and the Beautiful star has stayed quiet about the rumor, despite Brandi keeping it buzzing on her social media accounts. But now, Denise is finally addressing the situation in the best way she knows how.

While promoting her soap opera gig and RHOBH on The Talk (via Us Weekly) this week, Denise was questioned about her drama with Brandi by host Eve. The singer wanted to know why Brandi was saying these things and what Denise’s reaction was to all the online buzz.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise said. “So I’m like well, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is.”

Eve seemed to want to get down to the nitty-gritty, and further asked why Brandi is pulling the stunts she’s been pulling lately.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

“I can’t speak for anyone else,” Denise concluded.

Earlier this week Brandi shared a photo to her Twitter feed which showed her exchanging a kiss with a woman who looked exactly like Denise. The picture caused a lot of confusion because it came right after Brandi noted she was having dinner with a neighbor of hers. After followers suggested this was the mystery neighbor, Brandi eventually commented that it was definitely “DR.” The photo came from out of nowhere and users were confused as to why Brandi decided to share the image as things had been quiet on the affair gossip lately.

Despite affair allegations, Denise admitted on The Talk that she doesn’t have any regrets about being on the hit Bravo series. She commented that she really enjoyed her first season and meeting the ladies, but for now, it’s unknown if she will return for a third go.

Now that RHOBH is back from a two-week hiatus, the show is expected to take a drastic turn and the alleged affair will play out sooner rather than later. Brandi will rejoin the cast as a friend, as will former RHOBH cast members Eileen Davidson and Kim Richards.

At this time, Brandi has not responded to Denise’s interview on The Talk, but the drama is suspected to continue on social media as the season ticks on.