Marli Alexa Puts Her Incredible Figure In The Spotlight In A Tight Black Bikini

Marli Alexa returned to Instagram on Thursday night to share yet another spicy upload with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while staring into the camera.

In the racy pic, Marli looked hotter than ever as she sported a tight black string bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her chest. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips while putting her flat tummy and impressive abs on full display in the process. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic.

Marli posed with one knee bent and her hip pushed out slightly. She wrapped one arm around her midsection and grabbed at the ends of her hair as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 7,400 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“You have such a pretty smile. Smile more!” one follower stated.

“A beautiful face that you fall in love [with] immediately,” another wrote.

“Are u real? Unbelievably beautiful,” a third comment read.

“So freaking gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy tops, and scanty lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli most recently rocked a skimpy black bikini with pink undertones as she soaked up some sun in Palm Springs. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 260 comments.