Katya Henry Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Bikini In The Ocean

Katya Henry has been posting Instagram photos from the beach since three days ago, and in her most recent share, she stood in the water and flaunted her derrière.

She stood with her back facing the camera and placed her hands on either side of her curvy hips. She gazed into the distance to the right with a small smile on her face, and her hair was brushed behind her shoulders and blew slightly in the wind.

Her bikini was a light lavender or white tone, and it popped against her very tanned body. Only the back side of her ensemble was visible, but it was possible to note that her top had a metallic clasp in the back, and her thong bottoms featured a circle with a star in the center. The fabric appeared drenched as she likely took a small dip in the ocean.

The water reached to the bottom of her round booty, and the low vantage point of the snap helped to emphasize her curves.

Katya’s makeup application seemingly looked glam with long dark lashes, shimmery purple eyeshadow, and white highlights under her brows. She also looked to be sporting pink blush and matching lipstick. Her pose also allowed her to show off her tattoo on the back of her right arm.

“Love,” it read.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and the horizon was light blue and yellow.

The update has garnered over 162,300 likes since it was posted nine hours ago, and her followers headed to the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“You’re unreal! My favorite since years!” exclaimed a devotee.

“You are instaqueen @katyaelisehenry,” declared a second supporter.

“The best looking girl on IG,” gushed a third social media user.

“Ugh, I bought the pink and yellow but now I realize I need this one, as well,” wrote another follower, taking note of the tag.

The tag in the post revealed that the ensemble was from Kiss My Peach Swimwear.

In addition, Katya posted a bedroom photo yesterday in the midst of her beach pics. She showed off her figure in a sexy white crop tank with a high neckline and a large cutout in the center. It allowed her to showcase her cleavage, and her toned abs also peeked through. She also sported a pair of matching white, high-waisted shorts. She sat on the edge of a white bed and held a black water bottle from Blessed.