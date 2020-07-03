Luciana Del Mar Goes Full Bombshell While Wearing A Pink Crop Top & White Panties

Luciana Del Mar went full bombshell in a very scanty outfit for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday night. The sexy model flashed her curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Luciana looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny pink crop top with white trim. The shirt boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a scooped neckline to flash her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of white panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and tiny waist. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a charm bracelet on her wrist and dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Luciana stood with her hip pushed out and one arm resting at her side. The other hand was raised to touch her hair. The second shot featured her with her back arched as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the final pic, she grabbed at her hair with both hands and leaned forward.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted in the middle. She pulled sides of the long locks into pigtails at the top of her head while the wavy strands cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Luciana’s 900,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 2,900 times within the first 23 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also rocked the comments section with over 140 messages.

“Cute,” one follower wrote.

“So lovely,” another declared.

“Pigggytaillssss,” a third social media user gushed.

“Killin It Boss Lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous physique in racy snaps. She’s often seen wearing tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tight white sports bra and matching booty shorts at the gym. To date, that pic has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 330 comments.