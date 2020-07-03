Laura Marie Puts On A Busty Display In A Barely There Red Thong Bikini

Laura Marie left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday night. The brunette bombshell showed some skin as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely there red bikini. The tiny top fit tightly around her chest and showed off her underboob. The garment also featured one long sleeve and flaunted her toned arms and shoulder.

The matching thong bikini bottoms put her round booty in the spotlight as they rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap.

Laura posed with her backside towards the camera. She had one leg propped up and her knee bent. She rested one hand at her side and the other in her hair as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

Laura wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes and forehead. She appeared to complete her application with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 5,800 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Wow so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” declared another.

“PERFECT,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful like always babe I love you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known flashing her fit figure all over social media in racy ensembles. She’s been seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she put her enviable curves in the spotlight as she posed in a very low cut white crop top and some red bikini bottoms. To date, that pic has collected more than 11,000 likes and over 190 comments.