Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Bra & Plaid Miniskirt

On Thursday, July 2, Russian model Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.3 million followers to enjoy.

The pictures, taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, showed the 21-year-old posing in a bathroom. She sizzled in a plunging white bra and a red-and-black plaid miniskirt from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Nata kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo shoot, the professional DJ styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves. While she did not appear to have on any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant. She did, however, sport a white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

In the first image, Nata stood in front of a mirror and leaned against a bathroom vanity. She held onto a hairdryer and rested her free hand on the sink, as she closed her eyes. The following photo showed her sitting with her legs spread on the ledge of a bathtub. The model arched her back and pressed her shoulders against the white tiled wall. The position allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her yellow lace underwear.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“That is beautiful. Stunning. A real dream photo,” wrote a fan.

“You’re so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Awesome woman what a sexy and hot figure,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye, rose, kissing face, and fire emoji to the comment.

“You make any outfit look AMAZING,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a red lingerie set that featured a low-cut bra with lace detailing and coordinating high-cut underwear. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.