Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Her Chiseled Arms In White Sports Bra For New Workout Video Series

Lisa Lanceford trained her arms in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of purple leggings, the British fitness trainer started her series with a set of bodyweight tricep dips. Lisa propped herself up with her arms on a bench and stretched her legs out in front of her. Then she bent her elbows which forced her to lower the upper body. In her caption, she suggested doing a set of 25 repetitions for five rounds.

Next, Lisa tackled a set of bicep curls with an EZ bar. These required her to raise the weight towards her shoulders with an underhand grip. Each type she raised the weight, she breathed out and did the opposite when she lowered it. Lisa suggested doing four sets of 12 repetitions.

In the third video of the series, Lisa knocked out a set of skull crushers with the EZ bar. She lay back on a bench for the exercise started the workout with the weight held above her chest. Then she lowered the weight towards her head, anchoring the move at her elbows.

In the fourth and last video of the series, Lisa went back to bicep curls. But this time she used a weight plate to complete her reps. Holding it with both hands, she lifted the weight towards her chin.

Lisa’s caption recommended doing four sets of 12 repetitions for the last two exercises in her caption.

Lisa’s video series accumulated more than 10,000 likes as of this writing, and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for Lisa’s workout clips.

One person thanked Lisa for including at-home workout alternatives in the corner of each video.

“I LOVEEEE how you put alternatives on the corners!” they wrote before adding a black heart and fire emoji to their comment. “You’re the real MVP. Love your videos queen!”

“I assure you, you are the mentor to many unknown people,” another person added. “Thanx for your effort.”

A third Instagram user complimented Lisa’s fitness app.

“Omg! I just purchased 3mos subscription of @strongandsxy and I did my very first workout with the app,” they wrote. “This app is no joke. My muscles felt and got the workout they needed. I’m so happy with this purchase. Thank you @lisafiitt you’re the workout guru.”

“Perfection doesn’t exist!? You are perfection!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.