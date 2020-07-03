The World’s Smallest Woman Jyoti Amge Lands New Show On TLC

Jyoti Amge, the world’s smallest woman, is returning to television with a new reality series on TLC, and the first trailer has just been uploaded to the network’s YouTube channel.

The new series, World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti, will follow 26-year-old Jyoti on her new adventures in the United States. While visiting America, the Indian star is hoping to further her acting career and find a bit of relief for her latest health issue. In the clip, she’s seen meeting with several doctors in an attempt to better understand the reason she has been experiencing constant pain in her legs.

“I have fame, I have friends, but because of my legs I can’t live my life to the fullest,” she explained. “I just want my life to get better.”

But despite the pain, Jyoti is still trying to enjoy her life as much as possible. The clip also shows her playing with a small child while browsing the supermarket aisles and later, flirting with a handsome man during a round of bowling.

Jyoti’s small size is caused by a genetic disorder called achondroplasia. At 24-inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds, she currently holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the world’s smallest woman. She was later catapulted to international fame after landing a major role in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Freak Show as Ma Petite.

While doing interviews to promote the horror series, the actress said she was tired of being treated like a baby by folks who recognized her from television. She said she hoped people would just act normal around her instead of trying to pick her up or talk to her like a child. The actress said she loved being a part of the series and hopes to continue acting.

Back in April, Jyoti was spotted in the streets of India, urging people to adhere to the guidelines set by the country’s government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She made several appearances across Nagpur city in Maharashtra state to tell citizens to wear a mask and wash their hands, according to a report from The Guardian.

“Our police officers, healthcare workers, military officers are on the front line battling the virus and saving lives, and I wanted to contribute in my own way, however small,” she said. “I asked people to maintain social distancing and stay home to cut the virus transmission chain.”

World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti premieres on TLC on Thursday, July 9.