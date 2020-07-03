Lady Gaga Flashes Serious Cleavage While Showing Off Her ‘Just Cuz’ Quarantine Makeup

Lady Gaga stunned her 42.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday when she posted a pic of her “just cuz” quarantine makeup that also showed of quite a bit of cleavage. The photo, which appeared to be taken in a bedroom, showed Gaga with a full face of impeccably done makeup wearing a casual, knit hoodie that was zipped down almost to her stomach. She lounged on what appeared to be a bed with a floral printed quilt.

The knit hoodie featured red, blue, light pink, and white stripes. Gaga wore the hood up over her head, letting just a bit of her blond hair peek out. The hoodie had a zipper down the front, which Gaga only zipped up about halfway. The open front of the hoodie gave an impressive view of one of her ample assets. She did not appear to be wearing a bra.

As Gaga mentioned in the caption, the intention of the selfie was to show off her glam makeup look.

The singer’s beautifully shaped brows were defined with a brow pencil. She appeared to be wearing shimmery, light pink eye shadow on her lids, which blended with a slightly darker pink under her brows. The outer corners of her eyes were lined with thick, black eyeliner, culminating in perfect wings. The superstar wore black mascara on both her upper and lower lashes. Her face appeared to be covered with a natural-looking foundation, some pink blush, and some highlighter around her cheekbones and on her nose. She finished the look with bright pink lipstick.

In the caption, Gaga said that she’d done her makeup “just cuz,” hinting that it was a way to pass the time during the long days in quarantine.

The snap was a massive hit with her fans. Within hours, the post garnered more than 1.1 million likes and more than 14,600 of her fans left comments.

“Omg yaaaaas QUEEEEN I LOVE YOU,” one fan gushed, adding several flame and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Always nice to see your pretty face with or without make up. Can’t wait till I can see you in concert again. Maybe….” said another fan.

However, not all of the comments were so complimentary. Many of the Instagram users took to the comments section to beg Gaga to promote her new album, Chromatica. The album released at the end of May and quickly became one of the best selling albums of the year. However, Gaga has not released a new single off the album since before the album came out. Many fans used the comments section of the photo to call her out for not doing more to promote the album.