Phaedra Parks Dishes On Why ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Is More ‘Explosive’ Than ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Phaedra Parks says there’s plenty of drama to look forward to on her latest television venture, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke to Hollywood Life about her upcoming return to reality television. On Thursday, July 2, she and her boyfriend Medina Islam will join several other reality stars as they work on repairing their relationships. Parks shared with the outlet that the new season of the WE Tv series is the best one yet for multiple reasons.

“It’s going to be the best season because it’s a wild cast of people, to put it mildly,” Parks shared. “You’ve got a lot of passion, and you’ve got a lot of love. When three children were born from this season, that shows there may have been a lot of fighting, but there’s a lot of making up.”

Parks also said she went through a roller coaster of emotions while filming the Marriage Boot Camp with Islam. Unlike her time on RHOA, Parks was forced to address her relationship with her boyfriend in front of the world. While she had six seasons of RHOA under her belt before she signed on, she said nothing during the Bravo hit could’ve prepared her for her current show.

“Even though I’m a veteran of reality TV, I’ve never participated in anything this explosive,” Parks said. “If it makes Housewives look like a walk in the park, you know it’s crazy.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The attorney also hinted that ambulances would be making an appearance on the series this season. She also said each couple will discuss issues that were possibly brewing before they decided to join the show. Parks shared that while she and Islam thought they would only talk about their relationship, they soon discussed other insecurities like food and substance abuse, unfaithfulness and friendship.

Islam is Parks’ first public relationship since her divorce from her ex-husband and father to her two children, Apollo Nida. She shared that she and Islam had only been dating for a few months when they decided to go on Marriage Boot Camp. The couple met through a dating site and Parks said they were already having communication issues due to Parks’ demanding jobs.

As fans of RHOA will know, Parks appeared on the reality show during Seasons 3-9. She was let go from the series after it was revealed she accused Kandi Burruss of attempting to slip a drug into Porsha Williams’ drink at a party. After the cast refused to film with her, Parks returned to her law career and her funeral home business.