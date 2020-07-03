Arianny Celeste Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump With A Mermaid-Inspired Look

UFC ring girl and model Arianny Celeste wowed her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared a gorgeous photo showing off her adorable baby bump. Celeste, who announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post earlier this week, wore a decadent, mermaid-inspired outfit that left her baby belly on full display.

The outfit consisted of a bikini top which was overlaid with an elaborate crystal neckpiece, shimmery bikini bottoms, and a sheer, shimmery skirt. The whole outfit featured shades of blue, green, and teal, giving Celeste a very mermaid-like appearance.

The bikini top was made of a small strip of fabric that barely covered Celeste’s ample assets. A bejeweled string tied the top around her back and another bedazzled string tied around her neck, halter-style. Over the bikini top, Celeste wore an incredible neckpiece that was made up of dozens of crystals and beads in various shades of blue and green. Just under her bust, a giant blue crystal hung from the neckpiece and sat right on the curve of the model’s baby bump.

The bikini bottoms, which were a shiny mixture of blues and greens, sat low on Celeste’s hips. The front of the bikini bottoms dipped down under her baby belly, drawing attention to the bump.

The sheer, sparkling skirt hung on one of the model’s hips, as it slid down the other hip, giving a peek of the bikini bottoms. The skirt cascaded down over Celeste’s legs, giving the impression of a mermaid tail.

Celeste’s hands cradled her baby bump. She stood with one hip away from the camera and one hip angled toward the camera, giving a side view of her bump. Her shoulders were pressed back, emphasizing her bump.

She stared at the camera as her long, brown locks blew in the wind. She appeared to be standing in front of a body of water, framed by a perfectly blue sky.

In the caption, Celeste tagged the photographer, who happened to be the father of her child. She also tagged the stylists and makeup artists who were responsible for her gorgeous look. She commented that she was excited to show the photo to her child someday and tell them that their father was the talented photographer.

The photo was a massive hit with fans who hit the like button more than 21,6000 times within just a few hours. More than 300 followers also took the time to send her some kind words.

“Congrats baby girl! So happy for you and your little family:),” said one Instagram user.

“Stunning [heart eye emoji] you look so at peace mama!! So excited for you [heart emoji],” another added.