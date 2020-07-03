Celeste Bright Smolders In A ‘Cute Lil Red Slip’ In Scorching-Hot New Instagram Snap

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account this week to share a scorching-hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The image went live on Wednesday evening and has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The model stood in the shower as she worked the camera. The location was slightly odd, however, her audience didn’t seem to give it a second thought, as their attention was focused on the social media sensation herself.

Celeste stood with one hand on her waist and popped her hip out slightly to the side to emphasize her dangerous curves. She looked hotter than ever in a “cute lil red slip” from Fashion Nova that was made of a semi-sheer lace material that clung tightly to the star’s slender frame. The piece appeared to have a built-in push-up bra that accentuated her ample cleavage underneath its see-through fabric. The star’s toned arms and shoulders were on display as well thanks to its sleeveless design.

The lingerie proceeded to cinch in at Celeste’s hips, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist. Also of note was its daringly short length — it just barely fell past the model’s curvy hips, nearly exposing too much of her lower half along the way. It had a frilly, scalloped hem that grazed the top of her sculpted thighs, drawing attention to her lean legs that boasted a deep, allover tan.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to her ensemble and left her platinum hair down in a sleek middle part. She seemed to have applied only a touch of make-up, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Many fans seemed impressed by Celeste’s stunning display, as the snap has racked up over 20,000 likes in under 24 hours. An additional 266 followers flocked to the comments section to further express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

“This lil red outfit is perfecto on you,” one person wrote.

“You look absolutely sensational!!” praised another fan.

“Red is my favorite color and you wear it great,” a third admirer remarked.

“Sexiest woman alive,” added a fourth follower.

Red seems to be Celeste’s color of choice lately. Earlier this week, the star tantalized her followers by slipping into a sexy, asymmetrical bikini in the fiery hue that showcased her voluptuous assets and pert derriere. That look proved to be another major hit, as the multi-slide upload has earned more than 26,000 likes and 354 comments to date.