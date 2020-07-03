Jay-Z Cancels 2020 Made In America Festival Due To ‘Parallel Pandemics’

Jay-Z’s Made In America is the latest music festival to be canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to E! News, the annual Philadelphia festival has been postponed until 2021. The cancellation will be the first time the festival hasn’t taken place since it was founded in 2012. In addition to the increase of coronavirus cases nationwide, Made In America’s reps said in a statement that the current racial injustices that are happening across the country also became a factor in their decision to cancel the event.

Made In America’s statement was published on each of the festival’s social media channels.

“2020 is a year like no other,” the statement read. “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism, and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

The statement continued by saying that Jay-Z and the other executives behind the event plan to speak to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy about plans for the festival next year. They also ensured attendees who already paid for their ticket that they will be validated for next year’s festival.

According to BET, the two-day event was scheduled to take place on September 5 and 6 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The cancellation of the festival comes after several other events decided to shut down due to coronavirus.

Just weeks after the virus began to spread across the U.S., both the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals postponed their events until October. Both festivals were later canceled for the year due to the concern that there would be a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall. South by Southwest (SXSW), Lollapalooza, Summerfest, and Glastonbury were also canceled this year.

Made In America is known for its massive performances, and highlights rising and established music stars, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Meek Mill.

Lizzo took the stage last year, when she shared on Instagram that Beyonce had watched her performance backstage.

Jay-Z’s decision to cancel his music festival happened just one week after another one of his companies was called out on social media. A show on Jay-Z’s streaming service, Tidal, held a panel discussion that included Russell Simmons.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the discussion was bashed by one of Simmons’ assault accusers, Sil Lai Abrams. Abrams addressed both Tidal and Jay-Z for allowing Simmons to come on the show after a documentary about his ongoing accusations premiered on HBO Max.