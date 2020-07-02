Dylan Dreyer Reveals She’s Been Pumping Breast Milk While Simultaneously Filming The ‘Today Show’

Dylan Dreyer has really learned how to multitask while working from home.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer of the Today Show revealed on Thursday, July 2 that she has been pumping breast milk while simultaneously filming the third hour of the Today Show. The mother of two has learned how to multitask better than ever while working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Today.

Dreyer has a 3 year old son named Calvin as well as an infant son named Ollie whom she welcomed in early January. While it is no easy task to work from home with two little ones, she has learned how to make things work. She explained that she has no trouble whatsoever discussing the topic of breastfeeding and pumping.

“Mama’s got to make some milk. I have to feed Oliver and this is taking a little longer than I planned for, so I’ve got portable pumps and I’m all hooked up and ready to go,” she said during the Overheard on Third segment of the show.

To prove her point, Dreyer stepped back from the camera to show the portable pump visible under her shirt, much to the amazement of her co-hosts, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Dreyer went on to say that she has nothing to hide from any of her three co-hosts and that she frequently opens up to them in between recordings.

She also discussed how she is happy to publicly show that breastfeeding is a normal part of life and nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, if she was permitted to do so she would do it even more publicly. However, she is also aware that not everyone looks at this topic in the same way.

“I’ve never been embarrassed about pumping or breastfeeding. To me, my boobs seem like elbows at this point. If it was socially acceptable, I’d do it anywhere, any time, but I respect that it can make people uncomfortable and I realize there’s a time and place for everything. I’ve had to normalize breastfeeding even to my own mom, because it simply wasn’t something she did with us.”

Dreyer’s maternity leave after giving birth to her son was anything but normal. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her husband Brian Fichera tested positive for the coronavirus and had a long hard battle against the illness. While he was in quarantine away from the family, it was Dreyer’s job to care for both children during the day without help, as well as to wake up multiple times throughout the night to care for her newborn.