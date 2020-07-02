Daisy Keech Stuns In Tight Jeans & An Oversized Sweatshirt

Social media influencer Daisy Keech surprised her 4.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy snap in which she showed off her flat stomach in a casual ensemble. Daisy didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the picture was taken, but she stood in a lush green field with several trees visible in the background. The natural daylight gave the shot stunning lighting, and Daisy stared at the camera as she posed for the snap.

Daisy kept her ensemble casual by rocking a pale pink oversized sweatshirt with some lettering on the front. Her slim arms were enveloped with fabric, with the cuffs on the sleeves hugging her slim waists, and the material draped over her chest as well. The closed crew neckline meant that Daisy’s cleavage wasn’t visible in the look. However, she still managed to show some skin by bunching the sweatshirt up underneath her breasts, leaving her slim waist exposed.

Daisy paired the sweatshirt with some light-wash jeans that sat low on her hips. The jeans featured some distressed detailing, which was visible in particular on one knee. The denim clung to her calves without being too tight, and the waistband came to a few inches below her belly button, showing off her stomach.

Daisy’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

She kept the look simple, not adding many accessories beyond a few delicate rings and what appeared to be a pair of earrings. Her beauty look was minimal, with what seemed like a soft pink shade on her lips, which were slightly parted in a seductive expression. Her skin looked flawless in the natural sunlight and she seemed to have incorporated a hint of metallic gold shadow into her eye makeup, giving her a stunning glow.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post received over 236,300 likes within three hours. It also racked up 1,033 comments from Daisy’s eager fans.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“The hottest girl out there,” another follower added.

“Queen of perfection,” a third fan remarked.

“BODY GOALS,” one fan commented, loving Daisy’s slim figure.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Daisy showed off her fit figure in another pair of light-wash jeans. Rather than pairing them with an oversized sweatshirt for a casual look, however, Daisy rocked a champagne-colored lace-up top that showed off a serious amount of skin.